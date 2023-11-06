CM Punk shares cryptic update amid WWE return speculation

CM Punk has shared another cryptic post on social media amid speculation of his return to WWE.

The 45-year-old was fired by All Elite Wrestling on September 2 ahead of Collision at the United Center. Punk had made his debut with the company at the same venue two years prior on the 2nd ever edition of AEW Rampage. The Straight Edge Superstar got into a backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In on August 27, which led to his contract with the promotion being terminated.

However, Punk has a loyal fanbase, hoping that the controversial star winds back in WWE. There have been recent rumors that he was scheduled to have a call with a few board members in the company, and the feeling backstage is that he will be returning.

CM Punk took to his Instagram story today to share an interesting message. He shared a photo with a skull, claiming that "everything is going to be fine," as seen in the image below.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on CM Punk's future

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that CM Punk should start his own promotion rather than work for anyone else.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran suggested that Punk start his promotion. Russo noted that NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 started a company with a fraction of the money that the former AEW World Champion has.

"I gotta tell you. Here's the thing, man. If I'm CM Punk, I have created a great brand for myself. The controversy has created a great brand for CM Punk. If I'm Punk, I would be done hitching my wagons to anybody. Take that brand and do your own thing. Right after this, we got a show with EC3. If EC3 can start his own wrestling promotion with a fraction of the money Punk has, if I was Punk, my days of working for anybody would be over. The only person I'm working from here on, is me," said Vince Russo. [From 07:04 - 08:00]

Punk has not appeared in WWE since his departure in 2014. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Punk in the world of professional wrestling and if he will make his WWE return in the weeks to come.

Do you think Punk will return at the WWE Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25? Sound off in the comments section below.

