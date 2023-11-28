Fans convinced CM Punk took a shot at The Young Bucks as WWE RAW went off the air

The former AEW World Champion, CM Punk, seemingly mocked The Young Bucks after cutting his first promo on RAW this week, nearly a decade after leaving WWE, and the fans seem convinced that it was a shot at the Jacksonville-based promotion tag team.

CM Punk finally made his most anticipated return to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event this past Saturday in his hometown of Chicago. Following a thunderous reaction from the home crowd, the Second City Saint was officially announced to appear on Monday Night RAW this week after 9 years.

Punk showed up right before the end of the show and expressed his love for the fans while making some references as well. Moreover, the fans on the internet also noticed what Punk did after cutting his promo. He did a little victory lap, which was possibly a shot at The Young Bucks.

For those who do not know, The Young Bucks allegedly mocked Punk with a victory lap on an episode of AEW Collision after Punk was fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter took notice of the gesture by the Second City Saint during his appearance on RAW. Interestingly, most fans were convinced that it was a direct shot at The Young Bucks and AEW.

While many fans found Punk seemingly taking shots at The Young Bucks amusing, others were not too pleased and called out the Second City Saint for his gesture.

Is Seth Rollins not happy with CM Punk's WWE return?

Following the triumphant return of CM Punk at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023, another clip has been circulating on social media. Seth Rollins could be seen disgusted and even using cuss words for Punk, as he had to be held back by various WWE officials and Michael Cole.

Recently, at a WWE Live Holiday Tour event in Peoria, Rollins seemingly addressed Punk's return and said the following:

“You guys watch WarGames last night? [Fans chant ‘CM Punk’] You already know how I feel about that. I said as much last night. I’m not gonna waste any more breath on somebody who’s been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try to tear this place down. Instead, I want to take my time, waste my breath, use my breath, on talking about the people who’ve been here all along," Rollins said. [H/T Fightful]

While many believe it was all part of the kayfabe to set up a feud, it remains to be seen how the Best in the World reacts to all of this when he finally confronts the World Heavyweight Champion.

