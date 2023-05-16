Fans divided over AEW Double or Nothing's build-up in comparison to WWE Night of Champions

The final weekend of May is shaping up to be one of the biggest periods in wrestling so far in 2023, as both WWE and AEW will be hosting huge events, but fans on social media are divided over which show has got them more excited.

On May 27th, WWE will make its first trip to Saudi Arabia this year as they host their "Night of Champions" Premium Live Event. The show has already started to take shape, with one of the main selling points being either AJ Styles or Seth Rollins will leave the show as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The following day, All Elite Wrestling will host its fifth-annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the main event being the first-ever four-way match between the "Four Pillars" of AEW, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat



- Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship Finals



- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline's Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles



- Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar



- Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus



#WWERaw Confirmed for #WWENOC - Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship Finals- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline's Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles- Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar- Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus Confirmed for #WWENOC - Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship Finals- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline's Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles- Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar- Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus#WWERaw

Sportskeeda Wrestling and Tru Heel Heat's Sid Pullar III recently opened up a discourse on Twitter, stating that he was personally looking forward to Night of Champions more than Double or Nothing following the May 15th edition of Raw, which has left fans on social media divided over what they are looking forward to more.

SP3 @TruHeelSP3



Graham "GSM" Matthews @WrestleRant @TruHeelSP3 I never thought I'd see the day that a Saudi show would have a better card than what I thought was supposed to be AEW's biggest PPV lol @TruHeelSP3 I never thought I'd see the day that a Saudi show would have a better card than what I thought was supposed to be AEW's biggest PPV lol

Giulliano Portanova @GPort_619 @TruHeelSP3 Not hard to do when they only have two matches announced two weeks before the show and one has Jarrett in it. @TruHeelSP3 Not hard to do when they only have two matches announced two weeks before the show and one has Jarrett in it.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime @TruHeelSP3 Doesn't Double or Nothing only have two matches so far? lol @TruHeelSP3 Doesn't Double or Nothing only have two matches so far? lol

SP3 @TruHeelSP3 @RAWFShowtime Yes in more time they've had to build to it while Night of Champions has only started their build last week and have double the amount of matches 🤷🏾‍♂️ @RAWFShowtime Yes in more time they've had to build to it while Night of Champions has only started their build last week and have double the amount of matches 🤷🏾‍♂️

Night of Champions and Double or Nothing are just two of the big events happening over that weekend. Other events include Impact Wrestling's "Under Siege" on May 26th, the final of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament on May 28th, and NXT Battleground, which also takes place on the 28th of this month.

Will more matches be added to AEW Double or Nothing this week on Dynamite?

With only the "Four Pillars" four-way match and FTR vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team Championships confirmed for Double or Nothing, there isn't a lot of time left to add to the show's card.

However, the May 17th edition of Dynamite is shaping up to have a lot of Double or Nothing-related ramifications as the annual Las Vegas extravaganza approaches.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

• Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho v. Roderick Strong

• Ricky Starks v. Jay White

•

• RUSH v. Jack Perry

• Sammy Guevara in action

• We hear from Don Callis #AEWDynamite is THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE at 8p ET/7p CT on TBS!• Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho v. Roderick Strong• Ricky Starks v. Jay White #TheOutcasts v. Hayter, Baker & Shida• RUSH v. Jack Perry• Sammy Guevara in action• We hear from Don Callis #AEWDynamite is THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE at 8p ET/7p CT on TBS! • Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho v. Roderick Strong • Ricky Starks v. Jay White • #TheOutcasts v. Hayter, Baker & Shida • RUSH v. Jack Perry • Sammy Guevara in action • We hear from Don Callis https://t.co/mYBtt4LdE0

Both Sammy Guevara and Jack Perry will also be in action this week, with Guevara's opponent still a mystery at the time of writing, while Perry will take on La Faccion Ingobrenable's Rush.

Furthermore, Chris Jericho and Roderick Strong will face off in a Falls Count Anywhere match where Adam Cole and the Jericho Appreciation Society are banned from the arena. The Outcasts will take on Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida, and Ricky Starks will finally get his hands on Jay White.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

