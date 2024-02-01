Fans excited as AEW begins a massive character change for Jeff Hardy; even Jon Moxley was stunned

AEW may be planning a massive character change for Jeff Hardy. On Dynamite this week, Hardy shocked the world by teasing a heel turn. He even stunned Jon Moxley with his gesture after their match.

For most of his wrestling career, The Charismatic Enigma has been a babyface. Very rarely did he turn heel during the entirety of his career. The first time fans saw him turn into a negative persona was during his tenure at WWE in 2003. It was for a brief period. His second heel turn came in 2010 in TNA, drawing the attention of many fans.

Jeff Hardy may be on the verge of another heel turn. He had a match against Jon Moxley on the January 31st edition of Dynamite. Following the bout, Mox held out his hand for a shake as an act of sportsmanship. However, Hardy refused to shake his hand. Not only that, he did a flipping-off gesture fused with this signature Hardy Boyz gesture and left the ring. shocking his opponent with such behavior.

This gesture from The Charismatic Enigma has caused many people to believe he may be turning a heel soon. The fans are excited for Hardy's heel turn.

Jeff Hardy lost his third singles match in a row

Jeff Hardy recently returned to the singles competition. On this week’s Dynamite, he suffered his third consecutive loss in the singles competition. So far, he is on a losing streak.

Hardy could not defeat Jon Moxley on Dynamite. He lost the match after his opponent put him in a sleeper hold, and he passed out. He fought Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland in a singles match on 01/17 Rampage and 01/24 Dynamite, respectively, which he lost.

Babyface Hardy is becoming monotonous. Maybe that’s why Tony Khan is trying to turn him heel to spice things up a little. If it happens, it will be Jeff's first heel turn in the Jacksonville-based company.

