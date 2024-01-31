WWE legend to turn heel after losing to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite tonight? Exploring the possibility 

AEW might be planning to look at a staple wrestling storyline to add some interest to its programming and might take the services of not one but two iconic wrestlers to execute. That staple storyline is that of a ''face'' turning heel or vice versa.

Wrestling veterans will tell you that a 'face' or a heel turn is needed to keep a character relevant. One recent example is Roman Reigns, who the WWE tried to palm off as a face, only to repackage him into a heel following an adverse reaction from fans.

Today, with Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman, The Bloodline is the hottest stable. Another legendary wrestler might take a page out of Reign's playbook and turn heel. The wrestler in question is former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy.

The younger Hardy has had a hard time in AEW, but wrestling fans still believe that the Hardy Boyz have not one but several more stints in them. Jeff Hardy might just begin this generation's ''Broken'' angle if he is handed another defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley on Dynamite tonight.

There have been some changes going on with the Hardyz. They have now aligned with Mark Briscoe and even disbanded The Hardy Party, a stable comprising of the two brothers and the Private Party.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been voicing their concerns about their booking, and the latter has even gone ahead and posted on his social account that he is better off on Rampage and doesn't need a stint in Dynamite.

Moxley, known for his hard-hitting style, has never faced the Enigmatic Charisma in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Tony Khan announced the match earlier this week on his official X account.

"This Wednesday 1/31 New Orleans, LA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @JonMoxley vs @JEFFHARDYBRAND Mox vs Jeff Hardy 1-on-1 for the first time ever, fighting for a valuable win on the night that the AEW Rankings make a long-awaited return: THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan posted.

Will Jeff Hardy and Moxley on AEW Dynamite work for its ratings?

AEW's ratings are a matter of grave concern, and they have been that way for a while now. The ratings have taken a hit once again.

However, with the unique match between Moxley and Jeff Hardy now penciled in for Dynamite, there's every possibility that the ratings for the particular episode might increase.

