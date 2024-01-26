AEW sees a significant drop in ratings for Dynamite this week despite massive return

The January 24, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite was held in Enmarket Arena, Savannah.

This week's show featured AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Adam Copeland, Toni Storm, and Deonna Purrazzo. Also, Minoru Suzuki returned to the promotion after nearly two months.

Huge matches like Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo were heavily advertised.

As reported by Wrestlenomics, the episode drew an average viewership of 837,000 and was rated 0.27 among the 18-49 demographics.

This week's total viewership is down from the last, as the January 17 edition of Dynamite drew an 891,000 average audience. The ratings have also been toppled as last week was rated 0.33 among the 18-49 demographics.

The show opened up with the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe confronting HOOK. Also, Thunder Rosa made her singles return on Dynamite against Red Velvet, which she won.

This week also saw Swerve Strickland defeat Jeff Hardy in an incredibly hard-hitting action. Further, a face-to-face interview between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo got physical.

Adam Copeland faced NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki in a brutal match, where the Ultimate Opportunist prevailed over the King.

