"Fans would expect me to win as opposed to..." - AEW star reveals which Vince McMahon booking decision he did not like in WWE

Vince McMahon made all the creative decisions during his time as the head booker of WWE. While many led to great moments, some were questionable. AEW star Bryan Danielson mentioned one such decision he did not like.

Known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, the American Dragon enjoyed a highly successful career under Vince McMahon at the Stamford-based promotion. He won 5 world titles and main evented WrestleMania twice.

Speaking on One Fall with Ron Funches, the BCC member commented on one aspect of his booking under Vince McMahon that he did not approve of.

"They wanted me to be an underdog," Danielson said. "It was hard for the fans a little bit too, I think to connect with somebody who is an underdog, who, at this point, had won the title multiple times ... Married also this beautiful woman who's got a reality TV show. I'm really not an underdog in life anymore, right?"

Danielson continued:

"Against Brock Lesnar, it's super easy to be an underdog," Danielson added. "When you're wrestling guys that aren't that much bigger than you or anything like that — or people who, they may be bigger than you, but from what they've done in their career-wise, the fans would expect me to win as opposed to me being the underdog." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Another former WWE star commented on Vince McMahon and his backstage rules

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella recently explained the 77-year old's stance on how wrestlers should laugh in order to protect their characters.

"Vince kind of said to the locker room at the time, 'If you laugh, it's funny, it's not the end of the world. But you have to laugh in the way that it's not like you're breaking character, but the character can laugh,'" Marella said. "There's always a way to protect it and kind of cover it up, so to speak." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Triple H recently took over the wrestling empire from a booking standpoint. Under his watch, numerous people who were released by the former regime were reinstated to the company. Several major names like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano were brought back, while the likes of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Hit Row have been featured prominently on shows.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes