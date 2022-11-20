Fans explode after heartwarming Eddie Guerrero tribute from former WWE personality at AEW Full Gear 2022

Eddie Guerrero’s memory lives on to this day. This was evident at AEW Full Gear 2022 when Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero paid tribute to the Latino Heat.

Nyla Rose has been a thorn in TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s side for many, many weeks now. The Native Beast ran off the belt a few weeks ago. The rest of the Baddies in Jade’s group were unable to retrieve the title, causing the undefeated champion to lose her cool on multiple occasions.

At Full Gear, Jade got the opportunity to officially take on her nemesis. Accompanied by Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose made her way to the ring in a low-rider car in a clear tribute to Vickie’s late husband, Eddie Guerrero.

Fans on Twitter were quick to take note. Many fans were ecstatic to see the heartfelt tribute to the legendary superstar, while others expected the match to deliver.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



#AEWFullGear Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero take a low rider to the ring in tribute to Eddie Guerrero. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero take a low rider to the ring in tribute to Eddie Guerrero. #AEWFullGear https://t.co/LMQD2wrQkL

DDSD Wrestling @dosdossolodos



#AEWFullGear Nyla Rose y una entrada homenajeando a Eddie Guerrero Nyla Rose y una entrada homenajeando a Eddie Guerrero#AEWFullGear https://t.co/9FEvX3g2JB

Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose are two of the most physically intimidating women on the AEW women’s roster. Their women delivered exactly that.

At one point, Jade Cargill delivered the Beast Bomb while Nyla Rose delivered the Jaded, but both women kicked out of their finishers.

Eventually, Jade Cargill delivered the pump kick and followed it up with a Jaded of her own for the win. She not only vanquished one of her biggest rivals to date but also extended her unbeaten run in AEW.

What did you make of the tribute to Eddie Guerrero? Let us know in the comments section below.

