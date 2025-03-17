Fans fear AEW's breakout star is at risk because of Mercedes Mone

By Sujay
Modified Mar 17, 2025 02:21 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Mercedes Mone's Twitter page)

Mercedes Mone is the center of attention yet again as some fans are fearing for the future of a rising AEW star. Their concerns seem legitimate if history is anything to go by.

Megan Bayne has taken AEW by storm, and it is no wonder with how dominant she has been. Fans have fallen in love with her persona and her in-ring style. She even had her first big win last week as she defeated Thunder Rosa on Collision.

With her success comes the inevitable question of her push, and that is where the fans are concerned that Mercedes Mone will be the one to derail it. The TBS Champion has taken on a lot of stars over the last year and she has come out on top each time.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fan reactions.
Fan reactions.

With her not dropping her title, some fans are rightly concerned that Megan Bayne will be pushed to the side when she goes up against Mercedes.

Jonathan Coachman blasts Mercedes Mone

Jonathan Coachman is someone that does not hold back when it comes to giving his opinion about issues related to wrestling.

One of his recent targets was none other than Mercedes Mone. While speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Coachman said that Mercedes needs to work on her in-ring skills. He said:

“Go back and practice your in-ring work so that you're not having bad matches. Go work on your skill level on your mic so that you're not saying the same things so now people tune out. They don't want to work on their craft, but they say wrestling is everything to them... is that too much to ask for a seven figure superstar?”

Mercedes would have no doubt paid attention to these comments, and it will be interesting to see if she will have anything to say about this.

