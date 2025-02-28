"Go back and practice your in-ring work," WWE veteran harshly critiques Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. She debuted in AEW last year and is now the reigning TBS Champion. Furthermore, she holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the Undisputed British Women's Title.

In a recent interview with Katee Sackhoff, The CEO got quite emotional while talking about her passion for professional wrestling. Interestingly, Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo were appalled by the champion's demeanor. The former harshly critiqued her and advised her to hone her in-ring and mic skills instead of giving dramatic interviews. During The Coach and Bro Show, Coachman said:

"You want us to believe that this business is everything and that it's all you think about when you said, 'I'm allowed to do stuff that WWE would not allow me to do.' Like film TV shows, film movies. Anything but show up every single week. She showed up more than some of the WWE stars, but you get my point."

He added:

"And I'm sure that she was really crying. But it's the message. 'I wish fans can understand.' Then show us! Go back and practice your in-ring work so that you're not having bad matches. Go work on your skill level on your mic so that you're not saying the same things so now people tune out. They don't want to work on their craft, but they say wrestling is everything to them... is that too much to ask for a seven figure superstar?," said Coachman. [From 44:21 to 45:26]

Check out the video below:

Mercedes Mone on her WWE exit

Mercedes Mone was signed to the WWE from 2012 to 2022. She was one of their biggest stars, and her departure from the company was unexpected and shocking. In the above-mentioned interview with Katee Sackhoff, Mone revealed how leaving the Stamford-based company broke her heart:

"I couldn’t believe that something that brought me so much light in my life—something that saved me so many times when I was a kid—could also bring me so much darkness. I was just like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this.' I don’t want to have so much stress that I’m legitimately killing myself because of it, or drowning in sadness from the negative thoughts constantly running through my head," Mercedes Mone said.

Under WWE's banner, Mone was known as Sasha Banks. There, she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship a staggering five times.

