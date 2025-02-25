WWE made a huge mistake with two women matches on RAW, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE RAW this week featured two women's matches. Lyra Valkyria defended her Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai in the first match. The main event saw Bianca Belair and Naomi drop their tag team titles to The Judgment Day.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo highlighted a major mistake WWE made with the women's matches on the red brand this week, noting the action didn't come across as believable because of frequent kickouts in both matches.

"Here's what made it doubly as bad. A final signal, Chris. Between that match and the girls tag at the end, Chris, they're just doing way, way too much. And here's the problem with doing way too much. This is the problem, guys. When you're doing way too much and there's 25 kickouts at two, it's not believable. You don't believe it. That's the problem."

He continued:

"Now you know their fan base, Chris. They love that. They're all chanting, 'This is awesome, this is awesome, this is awesome.' People like me are sitting at home saying how many times are we going to kick out of freaking moves? You lose these, the suspension of the disbelief, because they're doing too freaking much, Chris." [22:35 onwards]

Lyra Valkyria successfully retained her title against Dakota Kai. As for Bianca Belair and Naomi, the pair lost their titles due to Dominik Mysterio's interference. It remains to be seen what's next for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

