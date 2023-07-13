Fans feel heartbroken after what happened between Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jake Hager gave his beloved hat to Chris Jericho until things resolve between the faction, and fans lost their minds over the backstage segment.

The Jericho Appreciation Society seems to be steadily crumbling down over the past few weeks. The JAS members no longer seem to be on the same page anymore.

Fans witnessed more problems within the Jericho Appreciation Society, especially during the recent interaction between Chris Jericho and his closest friend in AEW, Jake Hager. Hager wanted to confront The Wizard in his locker room regarding his budding friendship with Don Callis.

Jake then recalled the moments of their friendship and how they have been in the Jacksonville-based promotion since day one. At the end of the conversation, Jake Hager gave his beloved purple hat to The Ocho until he lets him know what the leader of JAS has decided about the future.

While the implications between the faction's members seem to be increased with the backstage confrontation between Hager and Jericho, All Elite fans took to Twitter seem to express their concern about the purple bucket hat that Hager gave to The Demi-God, which he loved to the core.

Peter Rossignol @Peterrossignol @AEW @IAmJericho



This means something @RealJakeHager That hat had more character development than any other inanimate object on the roster.This means something @AEW @IAmJericho @RealJakeHager That hat had more character development than any other inanimate object on the roster.This means something

Gavin Boone @DrBoone_23 @AEW @IAmJericho @RealJakeHager I would say thank God that Jake finally got rid of that hat. But now, not gonna lie here, I’m going to miss the poor little thing. @AEW @IAmJericho @RealJakeHager I would say thank God that Jake finally got rid of that hat. But now, not gonna lie here, I’m going to miss the poor little thing.

Is Chris Jericho going to join forces with Don Callis in the future?

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Don Callis approached Chris Jericho and asked him to become a member of his new faction. Giving thought to the offer, The Wizard kept the door open on a possible future alliance, saying, "Maybe." Fast forward to this week on Dynamite, Jericho was once again confronted by Callis.

Following his match against Komander, Callis approached The Demi-God and received a huge round of boos again. While trying to convince Jericho, the former Elite manager also showed a clip of them together from 1995. After playing the video clip, Callis again proceeded to convince Jericho.

Before leaving, Don Callis kept the door open by giving Jericho time to decide whether he wants to join the "Don Callis Valley." Meanwhile, only time will tell what The Wizard has in mind regarding joining Callis' faction somewhere in the near future.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes