Fans hilariously speculate Bayley’s possible WWE departure after she gets spotted with top AEW star

Fans have been in a frenzy ever since Bayley was spotted with an AEW star. The star being discussed is Britt Baker.

At the Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco in an OT thriller. The stadium was filled with multiple celebrities, as expected for the event.

Also, multiple wrestling stars from AEW and WWE were present at the venue to witness the epic contest. In a photo, Naomi, Bayley, Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker were seen together. The photo has been going viral as the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner was spotted with Britt Baker.

A Twitter user posted the picture from the Super Bowl.

After looking at the photo, fans are now urging the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner to sign with AEW.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions :

Bayley reveals she didn't know her stablemates were in the Royal Rumble

The Women's 2024 Royal Rumble winner was one of the best matches of the premium live event. The Role Model overcame all odds and won the Rumble match.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bayley revealed that she didn't know her Damage CTRL stablemates Asuka and Kairi Sane were in the Rumble match.

"So, I told them (Damage CTRL) that this was my night. I told them that I was going to go on to the end. So, I honestly didn't even expect for them to be in the match. But I'm happy that they were, we got rid of a lot of girls in there together. We're always stronger together, so it did suck to see them get eliminated. But at least we got a good little chuckle out of Kairi, you know? She's going to live on forever now," she said.

The Role Model chose IYO SKY as her WrestleMania XL opponent a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think she will defeat IYO this WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

