"This was my night" - Bayley claims she had no idea that two of WWE’s biggest stars would be in The Royal Rumble

Bayley has accomplished a lot in WWE but had never won a Women's Royal Rumble match before this past Saturday night. The Role Model punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40 but was surprised to see some of her stablemates competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match as well.

Damage CTRL showed up on RAW this past Monday night, and Bayley was going to announce who she will be challenging at WrestleMania 40. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted, but she was attacked by Nia Jax from behind. Nia Jax then told the Royal Rumble winner that The Eradicator would not be making it to WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Bayley commented on her stablemates, Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), being eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble. She wondered why they were even in the match and stated that she had told her stablemates that the Royal Rumble was going to be her night.

"So, I told them (Damage CTRL) that this was my night. I told them that I was going to go on to the end. So, I honestly didn't even expect for them to be in the match. But I'm happy that they were, we got rid of a lot of girls in there together. We're always stronger together, so it did suck to see them get eliminated. But at least we got a good little chuckle out of Kairi, you know? She's going to live on forever now," she said.

Bayley on not knowing her stablemates were going to be in the WWE Royal Rumble

Matt Camp, one of the hosts of WWE's The Bump, dug a little deeper into the apparent lack of communication within Damage CTRL.

During her appearance on The Bump today, Matt Camp asked Bayley why she was unaware that her stablemates would be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match and pointed out that it sounds like there is poor communication within the faction. Bayley claimed that she had assumed they would not enter the match, and that was her mistake.

"There was no lack of communication, alright? There's always people... People are fighting for that spot, okay? I assumed that they knew what the gameplan was, and what my gameplan was, but I shouldn't assume because you know what that means," she added.

There has been some tension within Damage CTRL ever since Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank match on July 1, 2023, by handcuffing her stablemate to Becky Lynch. It will be interesting to see who Bayley winds up selecting as her WrestleMania opponent in the weeks ahead.

Did you enjoy the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here