WWE Universe applauds Kairi Sane's effort to avoid elimination in the Royal Rumble match

Kairi Sane made a mark in the Royal Rumble when she tried to avoid elimination in the match. However, things didn't work out for the Damage CTRL member, as she failed to get back into the ring and compete for the coveted WrestleMania spot.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion entered at number 11, four spots after her partner Asuka. Sane and Asuka worked together for the majority of the match, trying their best to save Bayley and themselves from elimination.

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane found herself on the brink of elimination from the Royal Rumble match when she was thrown over the top rope. She hung on by holding onto the edge of the ring, with Asuka trying her best to pull her back in. However, things didn't work out for the Kabuki Warriors as Sane lost her grip and fell to the ground to be eliminated. The WWE Universe has taken to X to applaud Sane for her feat of strength.

Kairi Sane impressed many fans

Moments after Sane was eliminated from the match, Asuka followed suit, bringing an end to the Damage CTRL alliance. Bayley was left to fend for herself, and she didn't seem too excited about it.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.