4 reasons why Bayley won the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match 

WWE held the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last night. The big show took place in front of over 45,000 screaming fans and will be remembered for years to come. The card featured two title bouts and two Royal Rumble matches.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match was particularly interesting. TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace was a surprise entrant, as was the returning Naomi. Liv Morgan and Xia Li also both made their television returns in the big-time bout and Jade Cargill finally made her in-ring debut.

In the end, some of the greatest female stars in the world made up the final six or seven women, including the aforementioned Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Naomi. With such a stacked line-up, it was Bayley who ultimately stood tall and won the 30-woman match.

Some fans went into the bout expecting The Role Model to win, but others have been taken aback by the former SmackDown Women's Champion's major victory. This article will look at a handful of possible reasons for the talented star standing tall in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Below are four reasons why Bayley won the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#4. Bayley has been selfless in WWE

Bayley is one of the best pro wrestlers in WWE and has been so for close to a decade now. She helped change the industry alongside Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Those three have often received far more credit for their influence than Bayley has, however.

Instead, The Role Model has often served as a utility player. She can be in a main event feud in WWE, but she can also be seen building up other stars such as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. She also often loses matches, as her 2023 win-loss record shows.

In short, Bayley has been selfless in order to help others develop and become major players. After doing so much for other performers, Bayley winning this match only seems right. Her selflessness should be rewarded.

#3. She hasn't gotten her due at WrestleMania

Bayley has had a mixed record at WrestleManias. She competed in a Fatal Four-Way alongside Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks in 2017 and won. She went on to lose in multi-woman matches in 2018 and 2019. Bayley then won in 2020, only to lose again in 2023.

Interestingly, every single match she's had at WrestleMania have involved at least four women. Be it Fatal Four-Way Matches, six-woman tag team matches, or even a battle royal, Bayley has always been part of an ensemble at WWE's biggest show.

Fans have been dying for The Role Model to have a singles match at WrestleMania. While it isn't confirmed to be that quite yet, it seems she will finally achieve this major goal at WrestleMania 40. Triple H may have had her win the Royal Rumble to build towards that moment.

#2. Becky Lynch wouldn't have needed the win

There were a few potential candidates to win the match at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. Some thought Nia Jax could pull off the victory, while the likes of Liv Morgan or Jade Cargill could have also been credible winners.

Realistically, however, it was either Becky Lynch or Bayley who many felt should win the match given what bouts are likely to take place at WrestleMania. The Role Model will likely clash with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship and Becky Lynch will probably fight Rhea Ripley.

Becky could have won the bout, but she has done so already in the past. She doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble match again to get to a title match. If anything, Big Time Becks having to earn her way to a match against Rhea Ripley and becoming desperate to prove herself is an even better story.

#1. It helps the Damage CTRL story

Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Bayley winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match makes a lot of sense primarily because of the storyline WWE is building. She has a long-term angle with Damage CTRL that has been building since 2022.

It seems all but guaranteed that Bayley will fully turn babyface and be kicked out of the faction she helped build. From there, The Role Model would clash with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The storyline of Bayley having to choose between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY leading to The Role Model ultimately selecting her stablemate is incredibly intriguing. While Bayley could still have gotten to that match without the Royal Rumble win, her victory helps the story considerably.

