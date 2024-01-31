Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, and several other WWE women react to brutal assault on RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was brutally attacked during last night's episode of WWE RAW in Tampa Bay, Florida. Several superstars have reacted to the attack, including Ripley herself.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is in the history books and the card for WrestleMania 40 is starting to take shape. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend and appeared on last night's RAW but was quickly interrupted by The Eradicator. However, Nia Jax attacked the Women's World Champion from behind and then warned The Role Model that Rhea Ripley would not be making it to WrestleMania 40.

WWE shared a video of the RAW attack on Instagram and several superstars have liked the post. Rhea Ripley liked the post of her own attack last night, and multiple fans expressed concern that Nia Jax will injure the Women's World Champion as seen in the image below.

Ripley and more stars react to RAW attack.

WWE RAW star believes Rhea Ripley would have won the Women's Royal Rumble if she participated

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has claimed that The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley would have won her 2nd Women's Royal Rumble match in a row if she was an entrant this past Saturday night.

The Ring General defeated Kofi Kingston to retain the Intercontinental Championship on last night's episode of WWE RAW. Sheamus took to social media today to deliver a warning to the Intercontinental Champion following his successful title defense.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the premium live event, Gunther admitted that it was difficult to predict the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, he noted that The Eradicator would have been the favorite if she competed in this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

"Well there is a bunch to choose right. I think, Rhea is not gonna be in there otherwise she is the best one so far... I think it's hard to predict with the women's... Because you don't know who is gonna show up. It's very unpredictable. It's really hard to say. I think there is a bunch of favorites, but it hard to pick one." [3:48 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as Women's World Champion but Nia Jax already has the upper hand in their rivalry. It will be fascinating to see if Ripley can defeat The Irrestible Force and walk into WrestleMania 40 as the reigning champion.

Who would you like to see face Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

