Absent WWE Superstar sends warning to Gunther following RAW

An absent WWE Superstar has sent a message to Gunther following last night's edition of RAW in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Ring General competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match over the weekend and put together an impressive performance. However, Cody Rhodes eliminated him for the second year in a row and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 40. He made his intentions clear that he wants to battle Roman Reigns once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows.

The Imperium leader successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship last night on RAW against Kofi Kingston. Imperium attacked New Day after the match. Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022 and has defeated many superstars to continue his historic reign.

One of those superstars who failed to defeat The Ring General was Sheamus. He has battled the 36-year-old for the Intercontinental Championship on several occasions but has come up short each time. The Celtic Warrior took to social media today to warn the Austrian star and hinted that their rivalry was far from over.

"Keep that warm for me & i want it spit shined… never forget… YOU TAPPED," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star Gunther wants to appear in a popular TV show

It was recently announced that WWE RAW will move to Netflix in January 2025. Gunther has disclosed that he would be interested in appearing in the popular Netflix show Peaky Blinders in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the Austrian star revealed that he only watches Netflix. The 36-year-old star added that he would be open to having a cameo on Peaky Blinders if the opportunity came to be.

"I only watch so much Netflix to be honest, but I think I really enjoy Peaky Blinders. I think I could do a cameo in there if it's possible. I would take that." [From 03:24 onwards]

You can check out the full interview below:

Sheamus has not competed in a match since his loss to Edge in August 2023. The Rated R Superstar has since left the promotion and now performs as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling.

Would you like to see Gunther and Sheamus reignite their rivalry in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here