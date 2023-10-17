Edge discloses what was going on in his mind during final WWE match against Sheamus

Adam Copeland fka Edge is signed to AEW. He debuted at WrestleDream and is currently feuding with his longtime friend and current TNT Champion Christian Cage.

Before signing with AEW, Edge wrestled his last match in WWE against Sheamus. During the bout, the Hall of Famer grew uncertain about his future. He wondered if this would be the final match he'd ever wrestle.

While speaking with Toronto Sun, Copeland discussed his thoughts during his match with the Celtic Warrior.

"Halfway through that match with Sheamus, I was like 'Oh man, this could be my last match because this is living up to everything that I hoped it would be, Him and I had never had a singles match. Truly by the end of that one, I kind of had it in my head that this one could be it," he said.

This hard-hitting match ended up being Edge's last match in WWE. Eventually, he went to AEW after a win against Sheamus.

Edge and Ricky Starks reportedly took legitimate shots at each other during a heated segment

During last week's Collision, Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks were booked for a segment. The promo soon turned unscripted once they both took shots at each other.

When speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said both these wrestlers were legitimately mad at each other.

“It was awkward. I mean, it was very clear that something got started, and they were, at that point, it was not scripted. One of them got a little bit mad and the other one got mad back, I mean, you can make it work, there’s nothing wrong with it, but it wasn’t smooth, I was like ‘Where is this going?’ They’re professionals, and they finished it. It was just brutal.” [H/T: WWFOldscool]

After leaving WWE, Edge is now a full-time wrestler at AEW. Fans are eager to see what's in store for the Rated-R Superstar.

Do you think Adam Copeland's decision to join AEW was right? Sound off in the comments section below.