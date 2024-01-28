Cody Rhodes makes bold claim after winning the Men's Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes delivered a bold message to the WWE Universe after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last year after entering at number 30. He launched Gunther over the top rope to book his ticket to WrestleMania 39. However, Cody came up short in his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

History repeated itself tonight, as Rhodes was the last man standing in tonight's Men's Royal Rumble Match. He eliminated Gunther for the second year in a row and then sent CM Punk over the top rope to win the match. Rhodes then had a staredown with Roman Reigns to close the premium live event.

While speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Cody Rhodes listed off his accomplishments and made a bold claim. The RAW Superstar claimed that he was the guy tonight and validated the fans who believed in him.

"Those fans who have been with me from the beginning, and those fans who just jumped on, are completely vindicated by what just happened tonight. They are completely vindicated, and they are completely validated because they know something that I want to tell all of you. Here's the news, here's the headline, I am the guy. And I have been the guy. I am a three count or a submission away from being the quarterback of the greatest and most prosperous era in the history of sports entertainment," Cody Rhodes said. [15:48 -16:20]

What the future has in store for Cody Rhodes remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes on the allegations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings this past Friday night after news of another lawsuit against him broke.

During the Press Conference following Royal Rumble 2024, Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman asked Cody Rhodes about the situation regarding Mr. McMahon. Hausman also wondered what changes should be made following the 78-year-old's departure from the Stamford-based company.

"We were finding it out and reading the same things that you guys were reading. You said a dark cloud? Certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan, and the board, they clearly took it very seriously and acted immediately. Looking at the future, you know, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere there is a basic tenet of just, this crew, more than ever from a roster standpoint, is very family. I've never seen anything like this. Most of the time, wrestling locker rooms are fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other in the ring, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based, and perhaps that is the ingredient," Cody Rhodes said. [19:56 - 20:48]

Cody Rhodes' sister believes that her brother has to "win the big one" to finish his story. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes can defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

