WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther expresses interest in appearing on Peaky Blinders (Exclusive)

Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would apparently like to make a cameo appearance in Peaky Blinders, one of Netflix's most famous series.

Peaky Blinders is a crime drama set in the aftermath of the First World War, showcasing the chronicles of the Shelby family. The series has gained a sizeable following, which apparently includes The Ring General as well.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, the Austrian phenom stated that he was quite open to a cameo appearance on the show.

"I only watch so much Netflix to be honest, but I think I really enjoy Peaky Blinders. I think I could do a cameo in there if it's possible. I would take that." [3:24 onwards]

Bill Apter believes a particular WWE Superstar could be a great opponent for Gunther

According to Bill Apter, Gunther's title may be at risk if Randy Orton decides to go up against him.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Apter explained why the Apex Predator could dethrone Gunther. The veteran believes that Orton is just as technically skilled as Gunther.

"For Randy Orton, we keep wondering who's the guy that's going to beat Gunther for the title, he's the guy," said Apter [From 22:05 to 22:16]

He further added:

"I wanna see Gunther against someone who's a good technical wrestler like he is. Randy Orton can do both, he can brawl and he can wrestle technically. To me, he is the perfect opponent for Gunther." [From 25:05 to 25:25]

As of now, Gunther is slated to participate in the upcoming Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in WWE.

