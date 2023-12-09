Former World Champion could end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign in dream match; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has the perfect opponent who can finally dethrone the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General has been on a tear recently, taking down any opponent that has stood in his path. He recently surpassed the Honky Tonk Man's reign and became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE.

This week on Smack Talk, Apter felt that former World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton could be the man to end The Ring General's historic run with the IC title.

"For Randy Orton, we keep wondering who's the guy that's going to beat Gunther for the title, he's the guy," said Apter [From 22:05 to 22:16]

The veteran journalist felt that the Imperium Leader needed to be in the ring with someone who was as technically sound as him, and Orton was the perfect match.

"I wanna see Gunther against someone who's a good technical wrestler like he is. Randy Orton can do both, he can brawl and he can wrestle technically. To me, he is the perfect opponent for Gunther." [From 25:05 to 25:25]

You can watch the full video here:

At the moment, the two stars are on different brands. However, things could change very quickly in the WWE. It will be interesting to see if we get this dream match in the future.

Would you like to see The Imperium Leader take on Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here