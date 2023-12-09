WWE SmackDown: Tribute to the Troops kicked off with a special musical performance from The War and Treaty, singing God Bless America before we headed for the night's first match.

We got some special announcements from CM Punk and two United States Championship Tournament Matches.

Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross

Asuka def. Charlotte Flair

Randy Orton & LA Knight def. The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown Results (December 8, 2023): Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee - US Championship Tournament Match

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio watched the match from ringside before Lee sent Escobar outside. Lee was on the ropes, but Santos dropped him on the apron before getting a rope-assisted neckbreaker.

Lee took a big powerbomb on the apron before Lee came back with a superkick and a dropkick in the corner. Santos countered a big move before Lee dodged the Phanton Driver, hitting a German Suplex and a superkick for a near fall.

Dragon Lee got a powerbomb off a counter before taking the Phantom Driver, which allowed Santos to pick up the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Randy Orton was backstage and told Nick Aldis that he didn't trust LA Knight, with whom he had a tag match tonight. We also learned that Aldis fined Randy $50,000 for the attack last week, and Orton paid him $50,000 extra for 'next time.'

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes was out next to talk about the 21st Tribute to the Troops, and we got a video package before Rhodes thanked the US Army. We then got a rifle drill from the US Army Drill Team before SmackDown continued.

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown - US Championship Tournament Match

Expand Tweet

Kross took Lashley into the corner and got some big strikes in before the match headed outside, and Lashley dodged a move on the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Lashley got control and sent Kross back outside with a clothesline over the ropes. Back after a break on SmackDown, Lashley hit a big powerbomb and a spear before getting the easy win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross

Grade: C

Damage CTRL was backstage, and Bayley offered to stay backstage for the match, but the others said they would be at ringside to support Asuka.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CM Punk was out next and got a massive reaction from the crowd before asking the fans who they wanted to talk about.

Punk spoke about the absence of Roman Reigns and said that Paul Heyman was originally his own wise man.

Expand Tweet

He added that Roman had a lot of cousins and that he, too, needed some help against the Bloodline. Punk added that he might need help from guys like LA Knight and mentioned possibly taking on Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

Punk gave a backhanded compliment to KO for punching guys down backstage and then addressed Seth Rollins, who was unhappy about his return. He said Rollins was 'not even the man in his household' as the crowd sang Rollins' entrance theme.

Expand Tweet

Punk said that he would talk to Shawn Michaels over the weekend and talk to Adam Pearce on RAW.

He added that he would announce which brand he would sign with on Monday night, and his ultimate goal was to get to WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Backstage, CM Punk almost knocked on the Bloodline's locker room door before running into KO. Punk asked if he knew where Aldis' locker room was, and KO said no before they parted ways.

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL was on their way out for the following match when Michin and Zelina Vega attacked Kairi and IYO on the ramp before chasing them off backstage.

Expand Tweet

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

The match headed outside immediately, and Asuka got a big kick off the apron before Charlotte dropped her on the barricades. Flair followed up with a moonsault but missed it before we headed for another break. The former champ seemingly got injured with the botch.

Back on SmackDown, Charlotte tried for a submission, but Bayley came in and broke it up. Charlotte went for a strike, and Bayley took it instead of Asuka before the latter managed to roll Flair up for the win.

Result: Asuka def. Charlotte Flair

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

CM Punk was done talking to Nick Aldis backstage before Cody Rhodes came in and welcomed him back to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Orton and LA Knight were getting ready for their match when CM Punk came in to wish them luck.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Orton and Jimmy kicked off the match, and Knight came in early off a hot tag before taking control with a takedown. Randy tagged himself in, and Knight was not happy about it before Solo also came in.

Uso got a strike on Randy from behind before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Randy came back with a backbody drop before Knight tagged in and took a hip attack in the corner.

Outside the ring, Knight sent Solo to the announcer's desk before Randy got a powerslam in the ring and dropped him on the announcer's desk as well. Back in the ring, Randy got the rope-assisted DDT before trying for the DDT, but Solo came back and took him down.

Knight stopped Solo from hitting the Samoan Spike on Orton and hit a DDT before Knight tried for the BFT, but Randy stopped in and hit the RKO before getting the win.

Result: Randy Orton & LA Knight def. The Bloodline

Grade: B+

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here