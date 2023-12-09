Cody Rhodes has emotion-filled moment on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE SmackDown this week and cut an emotional promo in front of the fans and troops.

The American Nightmare is part of the RAW roster, and he's one of the biggest names on the show. This week's episode of the blue brand was broadcast as SmackDown: Tribute to the Troops, which was dedicated to the United States Armed Forces.

Cody Rhodes was part of an in-ring segment during the show, and he came out to a very positive reaction from the crowd. He told fans he knew what he wanted to talk about, as it was a special night, so he asked to be there.

He said he's proud to be part of the team carrying the Tribute to the Troops tradition into its 21st year. He thanked the servicemen and women in attendance and everyone watching at home and around the world on behalf of everyone at WWE.

Expand Tweet

A video package then aired on the TitanTron showcasing the history of the Tribute to the Troops event. Cody Rhodes introduced the United States Army Drill Team, who did some rifle drills onstage.

What did you think about Cody's promo? Sound off in the comments below!

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here