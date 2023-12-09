CM Punk set to talk with Shawn Michaels; explosive announcement teased on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk just shook the WWE Universe today with an explosive promo on SmackDown. He changed the way that the company has been working on the show so far, and that was there for all to see. However, amidst the several references he made on the show, it was a throwaway comment about Shawn Michaels that drew the attention of fans.

After his appearance on WWE RAW last week after Survivor Series, fans were left wondering when they would see him again. They didn't have to wait too long, as the star was advertised for SmackDown tonight.

With the fact acknowledged that he was a free agent, CM Punk would certainly be someone every brand would be trying to sign.

That's exactly what's happening, with the star talking with Nick Aldis on SmackDown, and then later scheduled to appear on RAW to talk with Adam Pearce.

CM Punk also revealed that he was scheduled to speak with Shawn Michaels as well, presumably about working with NXT. While it's likely that Punk won't be on NXT full-time, a conversation between him and Michaels would interest most fans.

At this time, there's no certainty about what the two will talk about, but there's always a chance that it may develop into some sort of storyline that the fans will be waiting for.

