Randy Orton tells Nick Aldis he didn't know who 41-year-old SmackDown star was until last week

Randy Orton had an interesting and hilarious backstage exchange on SmackDown with General Manager Nick Aldis, the man he hit with an RKO last week after signing an exclusive contract to the blue brand. He also told Aldis he had no idea who a particular top star was until last week.

Orton must not have been tuning into WWE television while he was away because he had no idea who LA Knight was. The Viper was advertised for a match on SmackDown where he was to team with LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

While he protested that he didn't need saving, Aldis said that fans wanted to see that match, and so did he. Orton revealed that he didn't even know who LA Knight was until last week:

In another hilarious bit, his RKO on Nick Aldis was addressed. Orton was fined a whopping $50,000 for the act, but he would instead give the SmackDown General Manager $100,000, double the amount.

When Aldis asked why he gave those extra bucks, Orton said it's for the next time he breaks a rule and gets fined.

