CM Punk sends a big message to Roman Reigns with 3 surprising words; finally references Paul Heyman relationship

CM Punk put pretty much everybody on notice on WWE SmackDown this week, especially Roman Reigns. With more time to cut his promo, he gave fans an idea about what lay ahead for the WWE Universe, while also referencing his past relationship with Paul Heyman.

CM Punk came out to cut a full-length promo and remind fans why there is nobody like him in the entire industry. He essentially put out a list of possible opponents, referenced his AEW firing, and so much more.

When it came to Roman Reigns, he said the three words "I acknowledge you," while also making it clear to him that Paul Heyman was his wiseman before he was the Tribal Chief's:

Expand Tweet

This was a clear-cut message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with whom he will undoubtedly be crossing paths with at some point during this WWE tenure.

In an interesting moment backstage, he looked to knock on the door of The Bloodline's locker room, only to finally decide against it.

Expand Tweet

He made references to The Usos, took a shot at Seth Rollins, said that he and Kevin Owens are a bit too alike, and revealed that he has a call with Shawn Michaels from NXT later, and will decide on whether to take up Adam Pearce's offer to sign an exclusive RAW contract.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here