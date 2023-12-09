CM Punk finally reveals his one true goal upon returning to WWE after nearly 10 years

CM Punk called out a flurry of stars he could face in his upcoming WWE run while giving a special shoutout to fan favorites like LA Knight and Jey Uso. However, he revealed his ultimate goal upon returning to WWE.

CM Punk referenced Roman Reigns and his past relationship with Paul Heyman. He took a shot at Seth Rollins by stating that he isn't even "The Man" in his relationship and even said he was a bit too similar to Kevin Owens while referencing his AEW firing.

After an incredible promo to remind fans exactly who he is and why there's always so much excitement surrounding him, Punk revealed his ultimate goal is to headline WrestleMania.

For those unaware, the disappointing end to CM Punk's previous WWE run in early 2014 was caused by many factors. Still, the biggest failure for him was that he never got to headline WrestleMania.

He has that chance this year, especially since there are two nights, and the second one is expected to be headlined by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking of Cody, Punk met him backstage and seemingly teased entering the Men's Royal Rumble match.

This Monday on RAW, we will find out which brand he signs an exclusive contract with.

