Top heel who Triple H brought back wrestles his first televised match in four months on SmackDown

Triple H brought back a few superstars to WWE in 2022, some of whom haven't necessarily done enough to thrive and get a push. One such star hasn't been on TV for a while, and wrestled his first match back on SmackDown in four months.

The name in question is none other than Karrion Kross - whose last televised match saw him lose to AJ Styles. He has been relatively active on the live event circuit, and has even wrestled a couple of matches in December, but lost both to Butch.

This week on SmackDown, the man who Triple H brought back, wrestled Bobby Lashley in the first round of the tournament to crown a number one contender to US Champion Logan Paul. He lost and even the guest commentator knew that he had barely been on television:

Kross has lost a lot of momentum since his WWE return. He didn't have too much, to begin with, but he has mostly been featured in dark matches and live events - losing on most occasions.

This week, the superstar was knocked out right away, and Bobby Lashley will be facing Santos Escobar in the semi-finals:

Next week, we will likely get the second half of the tournament, and presumably the week after that, we will see the finals to crown a new contender.

