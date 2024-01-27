WWE champion believes Rhea Ripley would have won the Royal Rumble again if she participated (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley's past year's performance at the WWE Royal Rumble has another superstar believing she could've pulled off another win this year as well if she had taken part in this year's Rumble.

With Rhea Ripley being the current WWE Women's World Champion, she will not be taking part in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Last year, she had entered at first and survived till the end, finally throwing out Liv Morgan to win against all odds.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Gunther was asked who he thought would win this year's Rumble in the women's division. He stated:

"Well there is a bunch to choose right. I think, Rhea is not gonna be in there otherwise she is the best one so far... I think it's hard to predict with the women's... Because you don't know who is gonna show up. It's very unpredictable. It's really hard to say. I think there is a bunch of favorites, but it hard to pick one." [3:48 onwards]

A WWE veteran has recently criticized Rhea Ripley's booking

The Eradicator had recently been in a match with Ivy Nile on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, which Vince Russo was not happy with.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran joked that even he could take down Ripley now, considering how weak she was made to look:

"Oh, I believe anybody could take Rhea out after tonight. I may make a comeback and take Rhea out (...) After watching tonight, bro, and especially when they're putting over that Ivy is 5'2", the announcers are actually putting that over, and then she goes 50-50 with Rhea Ripley. Anybody, anybody, can beat Rhea Ripley now," he said. [24:16 - 24:42]

As of now, what is next for Rhea Ripley in WWE remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the Exclusive YouTube video.

