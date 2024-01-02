Wrestling veteran slams WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley; claims he "may make a comeback" and take her out (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's current booking in the Stamford-based promotion should change, according to Vince Russo.

Ripley is among the most prominent female wrestlers in WWE today. She has dominated the roster as Women's World Champion, defeating major names like Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez. On the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator locked horns with Ivy Nile with her title on the line. Although Mami reigned supreme, it was seemingly a 50-50 contest between the two stars.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said anybody could take Rhea Ripley out after tonight's match because she didn't look dominant against an up-and-coming performer like Nile.

Russo also jokingly said he might make a comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment and defeat Ripley:

"Oh, I believe anybody could take Rhea out after tonight. I may make a comeback and take Rhea out (...) After watching tonight, bro, and especially when they're putting over that Ivy is 5'2", the announcers are actually putting that over, and then she goes 50-50 with Rhea Ripley. Anybody, anybody, can beat Rhea Ripley now," he said. [24:16 - 24:42]

Many fans want to see Becky Lynch dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Eradicator's future.

