Rhea Ripley takes a shot at Dominik Mysterio after getting attacked on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was not kind to Rhea Ripley at all. All Mami wanted to do was re-affirm to Bayley that she was unbeatable, but things turned rough soon after that.

Nia Jax attacked Ripley from behind on the ramp before laying her out with multiple leg drops and the Annihilator. This was a clear signal of intent from the Samoan star, who looks set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Rhea Ripley's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, was unhappy with how things transpired. He reacted to Jax's assault on WWE RAW by tweeting an angry emoji. Mami replied to Dirty Dom with a shot at him and the rest of The Judgment Day, with none of them coming out to help or check on her.

The Women's World Champion posted a clip from Dominik's backstage meltdown after losing the NXT North American Championship last month, where he questioned where The Judgment Day was. This was a reminder that Rhea Ripley feels the same way the younger Mysterio felt after NXT Deadline.

This might be part of a larger upcoming rift between Ripley and the male members of The Judgment Day. They clearly aren't on the same page anymore, so something big will happen on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley might turn face soon

While this wasn't an official turn, Ripley is clearly the "babyface" in her feud with Nia Jax. This attack on WWE RAW made it obvious, along with the fact that Elimination Chamber is in Mami's home country of Australia. Her growth in popularity may accelerate the transition, though.

Rhea Ripley will likely face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, which means she may stay heel until at least The Show of Shows. However, the sheer magnitude of the match could turn her into an anti-hero before then.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW over the next couple of months. However, one thing is sure. Ripley's time in The Judgment Day is almost over.

