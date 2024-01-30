Top WWE star seems very unhappy after Rhea Ripley gets destroyed by Nia Jax on RAW 

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was at the receiving end of a beatdown by Nia Jax on this week's WWE RAW. Going by his latest tweet, Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, doesn't seem pleased with the turn of events.

The Eradicator interrupted Bayley's promo on the Monday night show, who won the Women's Royal Rumble match last Saturday night. The Role Model was accompanied by her Damage CTRL stablemates during the segment. However, even before Ripley could enter the ring, Nia Jax appeared and took her out.

Jax went on to hit three leg drops on Rhea Ripley before getting into Bayley's face and asking her to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Title as Ripley would not make it to WrestleMania 40.

The Women's World Champion's Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, has seemingly reacted to Jax's brutal attack on his Mami with two emojis. The former NXT North American Champion seemed displeased with how things panned out.

Check out his reaction below:

If the events on this week's RAW are anything to go by, fans could see a clash between Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2024.

WWE has big WrestleMania plans for Rhea Ripley

Despite Nia Jax boldly predicting Ripley won't make it to WrestleMania 40 this year, recent reports have suggested that WWE has big plans for The Eradicator at The Show of Shows.

As per PWInsider, WWE planned a Women's Chamber match at Elimination Chamber 2024 to determine Ripley's challenger for WrestleMania 40. If there's any truth to these rumors, it's safe to say the Judgment Day member could defeat Nia Jax in front of her hometown fans of Australia next month.

Regardless of who comes on top, Rhea Ripley and Jax could bring the house down if a dream match between them materializes at the February 24th show.

