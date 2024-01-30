Rhea Ripley gets assaulted on RAW; Elimination Chamber opponent possibly confirmed

Rhea Ripley crashed the celebrations of Damage CTRL following Bayley's Royal Rumble win. However, even this party-crashing moment was ruined after being assaulted, seemingly setting up her match at Elimination Chamber.

Ripley has been the face of the promotion for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Emanating from Perth, Australia, it will be a return to her home country, and she is the superstar on the promotional poster.

As Rhea Ripley crashed Damage CTRL's party TONIGHT, Nia Jax immediately attacked her from behind and took her to the ring, where she hit three leg drops to seemingly set up a Women's World Championship match at Elimination Chamber.

Nia Jax then told Bayley that Rhea wouldn't be making it to WrestleMania, prompting Bayley to delay the announcement of her decision until this Friday on SmackDown.

Women's Champion IYO SKY looked on with intrigue because Bayley didn't say she was choosing Ripley. Assuming she chooses SKY, it could result from Damage CTRL turning on her.

Either way, Nia Jax vs. Ripley seems to be the direction for the Elimination Chamber. Jax had an incredible performance in the Royal Rumble, eliminating eight women.

