Major WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match set to take place next month - Reports

There has been a report that a major match could go down at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 next month in Perth, Australia.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was not in action this past Saturday night during the Royal Rumble event. The Eradicator was shown watching backstage as Bayley emerged victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble and punched her ticket to WrestleMania.

The Role Model will now have to decide whether she wants to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 or go after her stablemate IYO SKY and her WWE Women's Championship.

According to a report from PWInsider, there will be an Elimination Chamber match next month with massive implications.

The Elimination Chamber match will determine Rhea Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania 40. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are anticipated to be in the bout next month.

WWE RAW star comments on the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

WWE veteran R-Truth recently revealed that the relationship between The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is complicated.

R-Truth missed over a year of action due to a torn quad suffered in November 2022. He made his triumphant return at Survivor Series in a backstage segment but has become a fan favorite on WWE RAW ever since. The 52-year-old somehow believes he is a part of The Judgment Day faction and has been driving the heel group crazy as of late on the red brand.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former United States Champion was asked to give his thoughts on the odd relationship between Dominik Mysterio and The Eradicator. R-Truth noted that Ripley turned Dirty Dom against his father, which complicates things.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she [Rhea Ripley] turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?" [From 4:22 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has been confronted by Nia Jax and Becky Lynch in recent weeks on RAW. It will be fascinating to see who challenges her for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

