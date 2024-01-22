Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship is "complicated," says WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar has claimed that the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is not as cut and dry as some believe.

The two Judgment Day members have had quite a journey since Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio. Having become one of the most hated heels in the current pro wrestling scene, Dirty Dom also won the WWE NXT North American Championship twice.

However, it is quite clear that their on-screen relationship is far from simple. In a conversation with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, R-Truth hesitantly shared his thoughts on the matter while still maintaining his on-screen character.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?" [4:22 onwards]

Bill Apter recently praised Rhea Ripley's performance on WWE RAW

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley's promo battle against Becky Lynch was one of the most spectacular segments he has ever seen.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter heaped praise on The Eradicator, claiming it was extremely compelling to see her across Becky:

"Monday Night RAW, spectacular segment. One of the most interesting segments that I have been transfixed to the TV... One of the things that drew me, and I couldn't get enough of it both visually, conceptually, and verbally... One of the most compelling things I have seen in all of Monday Night RAW in a long time is 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Mami' Rhea Ripley, circling around and around each other as they chatted and finally wound up face to face in very compelling and very convincing chat."

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Rhea Ripley in WWE.

