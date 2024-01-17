Rhea Ripley's segment on WWE RAW was one of the most "spectacular" things ever, according to veteran (Exclusive)

A veteran was exceedingly impressed by Rhea Ripley's latest promo segment on WWE RAW. Bill Apter had only praise for the Women's World Champion.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Eradicator and Becky Lynch went up against each other in a battle of words. This resulted in a unique segment, owing to some innovative camera work and the star power of both involved. Becky also clarified that she planned to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Rhea's title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter shared heavy praise for the segment.

"Monday Night RAW, spectacular segment. One of the most interesting segments that I have been transfixed to the TV... One of the things that drew me, and I couldn't get enough of it both visually, conceptually, and verbally... One of the most compelling things I have seen in all of Monday Night RAW in a long time is 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Mami' Rhea Ripley, circling around and around each other as they chatted and finally wound up face to face in very compelling and very convincing chat." [7:28 onwards]

While Dr. Chris Featherstone pointed out that Rhea Ripley had fumbled a few lines, it did not affect Apter's opinion. As of now, it remains to be seen if Becky Lynch will fulfill her promise to face the Judgment Day member at WrestleMania.

