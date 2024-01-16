What happened the first time Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch came face to face on RAW? Revisiting the moment that sent WWE fans in a frenzy

Becky Lynch interrupted Rhea Ripley during the latter’s segment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. It was an interesting segment where The Man put forth her plan for WrestleMania 40 and why she wanted to take on the Women’s World Champion.

However, this was not the first time Mami and The Man had crossed paths. Even though tonight’s edition of RAW showcased a probability of an upcoming feud between them, back on December 5, 2022, Ripley and Lynch met on the ramp.

At Capitol One Arena, Mami and The Man came face-to-face in front of a very enthusiastic crowd. This was right after the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans were ready to watch the titans of the women’s division brawl out then and there.

Fans continued to urge them to showcase a fight and even demanded the referee move out of the way. Ever since that moment, the WWE Universe has been looking forward to Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley, and the Stamford-based promotion will most probably bring it to fruition at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch put Rhea Ripley on notice on WWE RAW

As mentioned, Becky Lynch laid out the plan for how she would prove to herself and others that she was better than Rhea Ripley.

The Man revealed that she believes The Eradicator was better than her, but to prove that Ripley was not, she will take the title off the current Women's World Champion. Hence, Lynch’s plan is to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and then challenge Rhea for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40, thus making Mami vs. The Man official.

Prior to this, Becky Lynch was in a feud with Nia Jax, and this was a feud that was five years in the making. Even though The Man put in her best, The Irresistible Force was able to defeat Becky Lynch.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley defeated Ivy Nile at WWE RAW: Day 1.

