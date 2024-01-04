5 Possible WWE WrestleMania 40 main events

There's a certain feeling in the air when the new year dawns. While some people are busy making new year's resolutions, WWE fans are gearing up for their favorite time of the year: WrestleMania Season.

With the biggest event in sports entertainment just months away, fans are beginning to speculate just who they will see in the main event.

Here are 5 possible main event scenarios for WrestleMania 40.

#1 The Rock vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns has been on a historic run as both WWE and Universal Champion. His title reign is nearing the same length as legends such as Hulk Hogan.

However, all good things must come to an end. With The Rock calling him out on RAW: Day 1, it's looking like fans will get to see the long-awaited clash of the real-life cousins play out on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

There are several scenarios that could play out with the match. The most likely is that Reigns will lose his championship due to some sort of interference by The Rock, adding gravitas to their impending battle.

It's also possible that we could see The Rock actually challenge Roman to a championship bout.

#2 Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

Cody taking on Brock Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. However, all indications are that this rivalry will be coming to an end soon.

Seth Rollins seems to be on the verge of a big battle with the newly returned CM Punk but, again, it's likely this will come to a head before WrestleMania 40.

Before the sudden appearance of The Rock, rumors swirled that Cody would take on Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. But with things as they are, Cody vs. Seth would be a nice consolation prize for the WWE Universe.

#3 Rhea Ripley vs Sasha Banks for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley has been on a tear.

Right now, no one is quite certain where Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks will land. It could be AEW, or it could be WWE. If the conditions are right, she could run right into Rhea Ripley.

If it is WWE, fans could salivate over the prospect of a hard-hitting, technical wrestling masterpiece unfolding between arguably the biggest female star in wrestling and the returning Banks. If it happens, look for Banks to come out triumphant.

#4 Seth Rollins vs CM Punk

CM Punk shocked the world again with a surprise return.

The Cult of Personality and The Architect just can't seem to see eye-to-eye of late. The two men have a lot of similarities between them. They're both 'undersized' for the main event, both started their careers in Ring of Honor, and both have arguably been the 'top guy' of WWE at one point or another in their careers.

CM Punk is almost certain to make an in-ring appearance at WrestleMania, and Seth Rollins seems like his most likely opponent.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Connor McGregor

Conor McGregor isn't just one of the biggest stars in MMA; he also has one of the biggest mouths.

Conor has trash-talked a lot of pro wrestlers in general. Roman Reigns took issue with this.

McGregor has already crossed over into the boxing world with his match against Floyd Mayweather. Could we see him step into the squared circle against the Roman Empire?

