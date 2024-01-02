The Rock pictured with Rhea Ripley's title backstage following blockbuster WWE RAW: Day 1 return; popular star reacts

WWE RAW: Day 1 rocked fans by hosting the return of The Rock tonight. Following his massive promo segment, The Great One was pictured with Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship belt backstage, drawing a reaction from a popular star.

The Rock came out on the latest episode of RAW, themed as Day 1, to interrupt the former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The People's Champion took a few shots at Roman Reigns during his promo to get the rumor mills churning.

Following his appearance in the ring, Cathy Kelley interviewed The Rock backstage. The Brahma Bull was seen holding Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship during the segment, and Mami then appeared to take the title back from The Great One.

Kelley posted a couple of photos from the segment on her Instagram account. The photos were accompanied by a caption stating that it will be hard for WWE to top Day 1 in 2024.

"not sure how the rest of 2024 is going to be able to top Day 1, but i’ve got a really good feeling about this year 🥹," Cathy Kelley shared.

Check out Cathy Kelley's Instagram post below:

The Rock could stick around for a big match against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. The two men could face off for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in Australia to pull in big numbers.

Australian superstar Rhea Ripley will likely walk into the Elimination Chamber 2024 as the reigning Women’s World Champion. Mami defeated Ivy Nile to retain her title on Day 1, and The Rock did well to carry her title and bring more spotlight to it.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns lose his title at Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.