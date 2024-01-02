31-year-old WWE star nearly beats Rhea Ripley in first ever singles match at RAW: Day 1

A recently drafted WWE Superstar came close to defeating Rhea Ripley tonight on RAW Day 1.

Ever since Ivy Nile made her debut in NXT, she has proven to be a dominant force in the ring. Despite spending most of the time in the corner of the Creed Brothers, Nile was able to be impressive in the few matches she had on NXT.

Nile was drafted to RAW alongside the Creed Brothers. While the Creed Brothers started their main roster run in impressive fashion with wins over some of the best tag teams in the Stamford-based company, Nile was mainly involved in multi-women matches.

A couple of weeks ago, Ivy Nile made the bold move of getting in Rhea Ripley's face, which set up a match between the two women for tonight's WWE RAW Day 1 special event. While many people, including Rhea, expected Nile to be put away with ease, that was not the case, as Nile brought the fight to Mami and even came very close to winning the Women's World Championship. However, Rhea was able to hit the Riptide and pick up the win to retain her title.

It will be interesting to see if there is anyone who can beat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below!

