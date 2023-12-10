Dominik Mysterio takes issue with Judgment Day after devastating loss at NXT Deadline

The former NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio was irate after losing the title to Dragon Lee this week at NXT Deadline.

Dirty Dom was scheduled to face the upstart Dragon Lee in a singles match for the NXT North American Championship. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was on commentary and watched the action unfold. Dominik started strong, but Lee fought back strongly towards the final stages of the match. Finally, he caught the Judgment Day member with the Asai DDT for the win.

During a digital exclusive interview, Dominik Mysterio was fuming with how the match turned out. He even questioned why no member of the Judgment Day, including Rhea Ripley, was out there to help him. He then stated that he was going back home to Mami before storming off the set.

"You all saw what happened to me out there. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion that's ever been. Dragon Lee, my deadbeat dad? Where's Judgment Day? Where's Finn, where's Damian, JD, Mami? You know what, I'm gonna go home to Mami because Judgment day runs all and this shouldn't be happening," said Dominik. [From 0:04 - 0:23]

Rhea Ripley had some encouraging words for Dominik Mysterio

After the match, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to share a message for her little "Dom Dom." The Women's World Champion acknowledged that she was disappointed with the result.

However, Mami pointed out that Dominik Mysterio has been the workhorse for WWE all year round and has had tremendous growth as a performer in the last 12 months. She also claimed that Dominik would forever be her champion.

It will be interesting to see what The Judgment Day has to say after this loss on Monday Night RAW.

