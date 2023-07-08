Fans lose it as Michael Cole namedrops top AEW star on SmackDown despite Vince McMahon being in the building

WWE’s own Michael Cole name-dropped AEW star Christian Cage as Edge took on Grayson Waller last night on SmackDown.

Grayson Waller was making his SmackDown in-ring debut against the Rated-R Superstar after the newbie seemingly annoyed the veteran in front of a packed Madison Square Garden.

The match went on for a good while, with Grayson showing off his impressive ability in the ring. It however ended in Edge’s favor as Waller was hit by a massive spear which led to the 3-count.

During the match, Waller executed a perfect Twisting Unprettier on Edge, leading to Michael Cole name-dropping current AEW star Christian.

"Oh! A Twisted Unprettier by Waller. Taking a page out of Edge and Christian's playbook but nonetheless, Edge able to kick out," Cole said.

As expected, fans were quick to point that out and reacted with nostalgia, with one saying:

"Hearing michael cole say edge and christian warmed my heart 🥹💙 #Smackdown."

Should AEW be worried about drop in ratings?

Tony Khan seems to be in a bit of trouble right now, as AEW ratings tanked over the past week. A drop in viewership of the three shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, has seen fans pressing the panic button.

But veteran Eric Bischoff had some words of encouragement for the young upstart. Speaking on the Strictly Business, Bischoff said that a drop in ratings is not something that Tony should be worried about and even pointed out the reason for the slump.

"I wouldn’t worry about it too much if I was Tony. It’s the Fourth of July weekend. There’s just not a lot of people sitting around watching television over the Fourth of July weekend, at least not as many as there normally are. That’s one factor," Bischoff said.

He also called for awareness as to why the ratings have dipped, given that AEW Collision started only three weeks ago.

"When I say I wouldn’t be concerned, I would be aware. I wouldn’t be panicking, it wouldn’t keep me up at night but I would definitely be aware because 452,000 viewers that’s 45 percent of a drop from their initial episode only three weeks ago," Bischoff said. (H/T Ringside News)

As Eric Bischoff is someone that has a wealth of experience under his belt when it comes to running successful wrestling promotions, Tony Khan should not panic just yet and look to produce better and more compelling storylines that will keep the AEW fans engaged.

