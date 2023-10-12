Fans lose it as Tony Khan mocks Shawn Michaels for his cheap antics during head-to-head against AEW Dynamite

Wrestling fans are buzzing as AEW President Tony Khan has once again taken a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Fans were in for a treat last night as Dynamite and NXT went head-to-head, featuring top stars from both promotions. As the shows battled for ratings supremacy, AEW President Tony Khan made headlines again by taking shots at Shawn Michaels.

One tweet in particular that caught the attention of fans was a picture of Shawn Michaels holding a "Booker of the Year" award. TK responded to the tweet by suggesting that last night, Michaels might have lost the chance of winning such an award.

Fans on Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions to Khan's tweet, with many fans stating that Shawn Michaels likely doesn't care about awards. Some fans also called out the All Elite President, calling him of being a "mark" for his constant jabs at the WWE Hall of Famer.

Check out the reactions below:

It remains to be seen whether Shawn Michaels will respond to Tony Khan's comments, as HBK has never responded to Khan before.

Tony Khan has addressed AEW being labeled as "cold"

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently said that the AEW is "cold" right now. The promotion has been struggling with low attendance in arenas and failing to garner good ratings for all three shows: Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show, Tony Khan was asked about his promotion being "cold."

“We’ve really begun to change it. The perception is very strong for AEW worldwide. 44 days ago, we set the all-time record for ticket sales for any wrestling show ever in the history of the planet. We’re having a very good year, our pay-per-view numbers are through the roof, and we’re going to have a great show tonight on TBS. The fans are behind what we’re doing, people are mobilized behind this lineup, I’ve seen more positive momentum and positive feedback about AEW in the last 24 hours than I have in several weeks and that’s saying a lot because we’ve had a lot of huge shows in the last several weeks.” (H/T - Fightful)

Despite Khan claiming success for the promotion, the ratings and fan attendance don't reflect the same. They also failed to beat NXT this week when they went head-to-head.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's recent Twitter activities? Sound off in the comments section below.

