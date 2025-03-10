Fans outraged after failed AEW Revolution main event 

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view was a blockbuster event. However, the show's main event failed to captivate the audience and left them extremely outraged.

Ad

The final match of the night featured Jon Moxley and Cope competing for the AEW World Championship. It was a hard-fought battle between heated foes with high stakes involved, but the fans seemed not to be impressed by it.

Moreover, the match also saw Christian Cage's unsuccessful attempt to cash in on his World Title opportunity after he had inserted himself into the contest. The poor booking and lackluster ending that saw Cage lose his golden chance led to a huge outrage by fans with overwhelmingly negative reactions.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X/Twitter heavily criticized the match, calling it the worst showdown of the entire pay-per-view. Additionally, some believed that Christian Cage's loss of his title opportunity did not make sense, while others claimed that a different match should have been the main event.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Crazy how one match can ruin a PPV so much," a user stated.

"Toni and Mariah got robbed lmfao, this match was buns," a user tweeted.

"One of the matches of all time lmfao," a user commented.

Some fans were also outraged with the quality of the match, while others wished for a different ending to the main event of Revolution.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dog sh*t. Christian or edge both would’ve been cool. Something different but no," a user tweeted.

Despite the negative reactions, Jon Moxley made Christian Cage pass out to the bulldog hold and successfully retained his AEW World title. However, next in line is Swerve Strickland, who is eager to face The Purveyor of Violence for his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback