Fans outraged after failed AEW Revolution main event 

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view was a blockbuster event. However, the show's main event failed to captivate the audience and left them extremely outraged.
The final match of the night featured Jon Moxley and Cope competing for the AEW World Championship. It was a hard-fought battle between heated foes with high stakes involved, but the fans seemed not to be impressed by it.
Moreover, the match also saw Christian Cage's unsuccessful attempt to cash in on his World Title opportunity after he had inserted himself into the contest. The poor booking and lackluster ending that saw Cage lose his golden chance led to a huge outrage by fans with overwhelmingly negative reactions.
Fans on X/Twitter heavily criticized the match, calling it the worst showdown of the entire pay-per-view. Additionally, some believed that Christian Cage's loss of his title opportunity did not make sense, while others claimed that a different match should have been the main event.
Check out some of the reactions below:
"Crazy how one match can ruin a PPV so much," a user stated.
"Toni and Mariah got robbed lmfao, this match was buns," a user tweeted.
"One of the matches of all time lmfao," a user commented.
Some fans were also outraged with the quality of the match, while others wished for a different ending to the main event of Revolution.
"Dog sh*t. Christian or edge both would’ve been cool. Something different but no," a user tweeted.
Despite the negative reactions, Jon Moxley made Christian Cage pass out to the bulldog hold and successfully retained his AEW World title. However, next in line is Swerve Strickland, who is eager to face The Purveyor of Violence for his title.