Fans react to the 'downfall' of a former WWE and AEW star after allegedly refusing to lose

Fans reacted to the "downfall" of a former WWE and AEW star who allegedly refused to lose. This star only wrestled a handful of matches this year.

Metalik is one of the most exciting talents in professional wrestling. The luchador is known for his high-flying antics in the ring. This helped him get a WWE contract several years ago. After his release, Metalik made appearances for AEW. However, this was as good as it got for the luchador.

Metalik wasn't known for being the best to work with, as he allegedly refused to job (lose) to other stars. This even resulted in a match between himself and Komander being pulled after Metalik reportedly refused to put the latter over.

As a result of his actions, he has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since and has only wrestled five matches so far this year. A fan even pointed out that no one wants to book him because of this behavior.

Fans quickly took to social media to fire some shots at the former WWE and AEW star. Check out some of the reactions below:

Fan reactions to Metalik's "downfall"

Former AEW star Metalik denies the allegations of him refusing to job

Metalik is a veteran in the professional wrestling business who has been around for a long time. Hence, when the allegations of him refusing to lose to Komander surfaced online, the former AEW star knew he had to respond.

Metalik took to social media to deny the allegations of him refusing to lose to Komander. He also mentioned that he is not interested in explaining everything.

"I have never refused to lose to anyone. This is business and I have been in the best companies for a reason. But my career has cost me. Komander is one of the young men whom I respect, he is a good boy, things are not as mentioned at this point, I am not interested in explaining."

Check out his post here:

Given Metalik's in-ring skills, it's disappointing to see him not working as many matches as he should since he could be a huge help to the younger wrestlers.

