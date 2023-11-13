Former WWE star denies allegations about him refusing to lose in AEW

A former WWE star has seemingly been accused on social media for refusing to lose matches in AEW, and the star had a response to the allegations.

The former WWE star in question is Metalik. The Mexican star currently performs for New Japan Pro Wrestling and the AEW-acquired Ring of Honor brand. Prior to that, Metalik also performed for CMLL, GCW and various indie promotions. He is best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion as 'Gran Metalik.'

Metalik recently competed against Kommander on the ROH brand and suffered a defeat in the match. The former 205 Live star got involved in a heated back-and-forth with a user on the "X" social media platform regarding allegations of his reputation of refusing to take losses in AEW and previous promotions. The former WWE star came up with a reply to the accusations, also mentioning his recent opponent on ROH, Komander:

"I have never refused to lose to anyone. This is business and I have been in the best companies for a reason. But my career has cost me. Komander is one of the young men whom I respect, he is a good boy, things are not as mentioned at this point, I am not interested in explaining."

The former WWE star also opened up about his struggles during the argument

Former WWE star, Metalik also disclosed the struggles he had to go through during the argument with the user, accusing him of refusing to lose and questioning his reputation in the wrestling business. Here is what he revealed:

"I only take care of my business, my career, that I spent sweat and tears training in the Mexican sand until 2-3 am because many do not know it and I feel proud that I am an inspiration to many."

Meanwhile, Metalik continues to perform in AEW, ROH and NJPW, with some of the best wrestling talent in the world. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the Mexican star.

