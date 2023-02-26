24-year-old star finally breaks silence after Tony Khan officially announces debut on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan recently announced a potential new signing for AEW, prompting the debutant to share an interesting message on Twitter.

The debutant has already been revealed to be Komander. While a fresh talent, the 24-year-old has had his fair share of high-profile matches across various promotions. He has also faced former WWE and AEW stars like Lio Rush, proving himself to be a competent pro wrestler.

On last week's Rampage, Tony Khan posted a tweet announcing Komander's upcoming appearance on Dynamite. This led the young performer to respond with a heartfelt message.

"It was inevitable to hold back my tears when I saw this, it is a dream come true, I am very happy and above all very grateful for this opportunity, I will continue fighting for my dreams and giving my best. Gracias @AEW Gracias señor @TonyKhan 🙏🏻🫱🏻‍🫲🏻," Komander tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Kommander will participate in the six-man ladder match this week on Dynamite. Fans must stay tuned to see how he fares in his first bout in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Wrestling veteran thinks Tony Khan could sign a WWE RAW Superstar to AEW

Tony Khan has often shown a tendency to recruit ex-WWE stars whenever possible. Dave Meltzer believes that the All Elite Wrestling President could do so again in the near future.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Tony Khan could potentially sign Dolph Ziggler. However, it would not be the best decision for the brand, per the journalist.

"Dolph Ziggler, for example, they could bring him in and he's a good wrestler. He can help them. But I don't think he is a game-changer wrestler. What AEW needs is a gamechanger." [1:37:27 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what surprises Tony Khan will have to offer as the Revolution pay-per-view inches closer.

