Tony Khan stands a good chance to sign current WWE RAW Superstar, says veteran

A veteran thinks Tony Khan could sign a major WWE RAW Superstar if he chooses to.

The AEW President has undeniably managed to build a strong contender for its competitor's monopoly over the pro-wrestling business. All Elite Wrestling has been steadily rising in popularity since its inception in 2019. The All Elite roster also has some of the biggest stars active today.

However, the promotion's quality has been criticized in the last few months. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that even though Tony Khan could potentially recruit Dolph Ziggler, it wouldn't be a good decision:

"Dolph Ziggler, for example, they could bring him in and he's a good wrestler. He can help them. But I don't think he is a game-changer wrestler. What AEW needs is a gamechanger." [From 1:37:27 onwards]

The veteran journalist believes this year may see an exchange of superstars between WWE and AEW

Dolph Ziggler may not be the only star to potentially jump ship, according to Meltzer.

In the same episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Wrestling veteran stated that a large number of contracts supposedly expiring in 2023 could possibly lead to several stars joining Triple H's roster.

"It’s gonna be a real interesting year for Tony [Khan] because a lot of key deals are gonna be up this year, and WWE’s gonna go hard for almost everyone good and also there’s gonna be WWE deals up as well, and he needs to make the product and the perception of the product look attractive enough to where guys on the other side will go ‘you know what? they’re solid, they’re financially stable, they’re doing good, the schedules easier’ you know what I mean? But right now I don’t think perception of people in WWE is to go there," said Meltzer. [H/T: WrestlePurists]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both the promotions.

