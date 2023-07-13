Fans reckon a top AEW star stood no chance against Brock Lesnar; a real fight almost happened backstage in WWE

Fans on Twitter recently recalled the incident when a former WWE and AEW world champion almost engaged in a heated backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar. The name in question is Chris Jericho.

Brock Lesnar is undeniably one of the world's most formidable combat sports athletes. As a matter of fact, he is one of the most feared individuals among his peers in the pro wrestling world. Considering his MMA background, everyone seemingly thinks twice before picking a fight with Lesnar, whether in storylines or outside of it.

WWE veteran and current AEW star Chris Jericho once dared to step up to Lesnar backstage, and the confrontation almost turned into a fight. The incident occurred at SummerSlam 2016, where The Beast defeated Randy Orton after brutalizing him in the ring.

In the backstage area, Jericho was disgusted to see Lesnar landing some stiff shots on Orton during their showdown. The former world champion confronted The Beast when he returned to the back following his match.

As revealed by Jericho in a past interview, an ugly argument between the two erupted when he confronted Lesnar backstage. A fan recently recalled the incident on Twitter, taking a hilarious dig at the AEW star.

Wrestling Twitter immediately took notice of the post and had fun while reacting to the same. Some praised Jericho for his bravery, while others mentioned he wouldn't have stood a chance against Lesnar in a real-life brawl.

What really happened between Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar during the backstage incident at SummerSlam?

While talking on the True Geordie podcast, Chris Jericho detailed the backstage altercation between him and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2016. He also opened up on how Lesnar allegedly going off script to brutally hit Randy Orton led to their heated exchange.

"I was in Gorilla [Position], and I was f***ing angry about it, and Brock [Lesnar] came through, and he saw me angry about it and decided he wanted to challenge me. And we got into a little bit of an issue, but I was like, 'F**k this guy, I don't give a s**t how big he is. I don't f***ing care. It's wrong.' I will fight to the death, I will stand up to what I believe in till death," Jericho revealed.

The Ocho also disclosed that Triple H and Vince McMahon later intervened to hold both men back and successfully avoided any mishaps that might have transpired during the exchange.

